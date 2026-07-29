Iranian military official rejects Saudi accusations after US-Saudi strikes on Iran-aligned targets in Iraq and drone interception over kingdom

Iran denies involvement in projectiles launched from Iraq toward Saudi Arabia Iranian military official rejects Saudi accusations after US-Saudi strikes on Iran-aligned targets in Iraq and drone interception over kingdom

An Iranian military official on Wednesday denied Tehran's involvement in projectiles launched from Iraq toward Saudi Arabia, rejecting accusations that Iran was behind recent attacks on the kingdom.

Responding to a statement by the Saudi defense minister, the official told Iran's state broadcaster IRIB that attributing attacks against US interests in the region to Tehran was "a grave mistake stemming from ignorance of the situation in the region."

The official also "strongly denied any connection between projectiles fired from other countries toward targets in Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The remarks came after Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed several drones that attempted to target petroleum facilities in the kingdom's Eastern Province.

According to the ministry, the drones were launched from Iraqi territory by Iran-backed groups.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US and Saudi forces carried out joint precision strikes against Iran-aligned group targets in Iraq, saying the operation targeted sites linked to attacks on US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia said the strikes were conducted in self-defense following attacks launched from Iraqi territory against the kingdom's petroleum facilities, citing Article 51 of the UN Charter. It also warned that it would take further military action if Iran-backed groups carried out additional attacks against the kingdom.