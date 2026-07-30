Türkiye, Moldova discuss expanding trade, defense industry cooperation

Türkiye and Moldova discussed measures to deepen economic and strategic cooperation, including in trade, defense technologies and investment, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Thursday.

Bolat met Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Digitalization Eugen Osmochescu and Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii at the Trade Ministry in Ankara.

The Moldovan officials visited Türkiye for the first Türkiye-Moldova Defense Industry Cooperation Meeting.

During the talks, the sides reviewed steps to accelerate bilateral trade, expand strategic partnerships in the defense industry and technology sectors, and increase mutual investments, Bolat said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Türkiye is determined to advance its economic and strategic cooperation with Moldova through a shared vision and strong political will, he added.

Bolat described Moldova as a friend and strategic partner, saying the two countries would continue carrying their long-standing relations into the future through concrete steps.