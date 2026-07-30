Rescue operations underway as minor girl is believed to be trapped under rubble

Building collapse kills 11 members of same family in northeastern Pakistan Rescue operations underway as minor girl is believed to be trapped under rubble

At least 11 members of the same family were killed and six injured late Wednesday after a three-story building collapsed in Pakistan's northeastern city of Lahore, authorities said.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner spokesperson Harris Ali said rescue operations were still underway Thursday afternoon, with a minor girl believed to be trapped under the rubble, according to local daily Dawn.

"The building collapsed floor by floor from the top down," he said.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown, and an investigation was ordered.

Rescue 1122 teams, assisted by district administration officials, were clearing the debris, with heavy machinery deployed to speed up the operation.