Year-on-year, GDP expands 0.9% as exports rise, while investment declines

German economy grows 0.2% in second quarter, beating expectations Year-on-year, GDP expands 0.9% as exports rise, while investment declines

Germany’s economy grew 0.2% in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous three-month period, beating market expectations, official data showed Thursday.

Economists had forecast quarterly growth of 0.1%.

The Federal Statistical Office, Destatis, also revised first-quarter growth to 0.4% from the previously reported 0.3%.

Exports increased during the second quarter, while final consumption expenditure showed a subdued trend and capital formation declined, according to provisional figures.

On an annual basis, Europe’s largest economy expanded by a price-adjusted 0.9% in the April-June period.

Destatis also said GDP figures had been revised from 2011 onward, with changes particularly affecting the results for 2024.