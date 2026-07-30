German economy grows 0.2% in second quarter, beating expectations

Mucahithan Avcioglu
30 July 2026•Update: 30 July 2026
Germany’s economy grew 0.2% in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous three-month period, beating market expectations, official data showed Thursday.
Economists had forecast quarterly growth of 0.1%.
The Federal Statistical Office, Destatis, also revised first-quarter growth to 0.4% from the previously reported 0.3%.
Exports increased during the second quarter, while final consumption expenditure showed a subdued trend and capital formation declined, according to provisional figures.
On an annual basis, Europe’s largest economy expanded by a price-adjusted 0.9% in the April-June period.
Destatis also said GDP figures had been revised from 2011 onward, with changes particularly affecting the results for 2024.