Over 40,000 migrants from Morocco recently entered Spanish enclave Ceuta, estimates show

[1/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[2/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[3/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[4/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[5/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[6/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[7/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[8/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[9/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[10/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[11/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[12/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[13/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[14/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[15/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[16/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[17/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[18/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[19/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[20/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[21/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[22/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[23/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[24/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[25/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[26/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[27/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[28/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[29/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[30/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[31/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[32/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[33/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[34/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[35/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.

[36/36] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. As Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by swimming, most were reportedly intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Spanish Red Cross rescued 117 people from the water, while the Civil Guard assisted around 200 others with patrol boats. The Spanish Civil Guard also found two bodies which raised the death toll along Ceuta's coastline so far this year to 29.