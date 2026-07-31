Eurozone inflation rises to 2.9% in July on higher energy costs

Mucahithan Avcioglu
31 July 2026•Update: 31 July 2026
Annual consumer inflation in the eurozone rose to 2.9% in July, up from 2.8% in June, according to a flash estimate released by Eurostat on Friday.
Energy prices recorded the sharpest annual increase among the main components, climbing 10% in July after an 8.5% rise in June.
Services inflation also edged higher to 3.3% from 3.2%, while inflation for non-energy industrial goods increased to 0.9% from 0.7%.
Food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose 1.2% year-on-year, slowing from a 1.5% increase in June.
Core inflation, excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, increased to 2.5% from 2.4%.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices in the eurozone rose an estimated 0.2% in July.