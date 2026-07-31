Israeli army blows up caves, homes in southern Lebanon despite US-mediated framework agreement

Israeli forces carried out large-scale explosions in southern Lebanon late Thursday and early Friday, blowing up caves and homes, according to Lebanese state media.

Powerful explosions occurred in the towns of Yohmor al-Shaqif, Arnoun and Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatieh district, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The blasts echoed across southern Lebanon and were heard as far as Iqlim al-Kharroub and Khaldeh, south of Beirut, the agency said.

Explosions near Beaufort Castle shattered windows and damaged homes in the town of Qlaiaa in the Marjayoun district, it added.

Residents told the agency that a powerful shock wave shook the town as the smell of gunpowder spread through the area.

Early Friday, Israeli forces blew up several caves and homes near the towns of Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district.

On Thursday evening, Israeli forces opened machine-gun fire around Mansouri and Bayt al-Sayyad and shelled Mansouri with several rounds, according to the agency.

The sounds of Israeli tanks were also heard on the Baraachit hill toward the town of Ainata in the Bint Jbeil district, coinciding with explosions and tremors across the eastern and western sectors of southern Lebanon.

No injuries were immediately reported.

In a joint statement late Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz acknowledged the explosions, claiming the army had destroyed tunnels beneath Beaufort Castle.

The statement alleged that the tunnels were a central part of a Hezbollah plan to attack settlements in the Galilee region and said the explosions were carried out in response to what it described as a “ceasefire violation.”

The army used around 700 tons of explosives to destroy the tunnels as part of operations targeting structures it claims belong to Hezbollah, according to the statement.

The Israeli army claimed in June that it had discovered a tunnel network beneath Beaufort Castle, but the claim has not been independently verified.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 4,333 people and injured 12,236 others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Israel has continued its attacks despite the signing of a US-sponsored “framework formula”agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv on June 26.

The agreement provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army in those areas and the disarmament of armed groups, referring to Hezbollah.