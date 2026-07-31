Implementation of 2nd phase would begin within 14 days after approval by ‘all relevant parties,’ Palestinian sources tell Anadolu

Palestinian sources reveal roadmap for 2nd phase of Gaza ceasefire agreement Implementation of 2nd phase would begin within 14 days after approval by ‘all relevant parties,’ Palestinian sources tell Anadolu

Draft requires complete cessation of military operations, full implementation of humanitarian protocol under ceasefire agreement before moving to next stage



A roadmap for implementing the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement includes arrangements for governing the enclave, disarmament, the future of security personnel, a gradual Israeli military withdrawal, the deployment of an international stabilization force and reconstruction, informed Palestinian sources told Anadolu on Friday.

Earlier Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, with Israeli forces set to withdraw in phases as the process moves forward.

Trump also credited Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye for helping broker what he described as a “historic breakthrough,” saying the agreement would be implemented gradually, with an international stabilization force working alongside a new Palestinian police force to assume responsibility for security in Gaza.

Palestinian sources familiar with the draft, speaking to Anadolu on condition of anonymity, said implementation would begin within 14 days after approval by “all relevant parties.”

According to the sources, the draft requires a complete cessation of military operations and the full implementation of the humanitarian protocol under the ceasefire agreement before moving on to the next stage.

The roadmap envisages transferring all civilian and security responsibilities in Gaza during a transitional period to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, which would oversee public institutions and services and conduct a comprehensive financial and administrative review of the enclave.



Internal security

The sources said the National Committee would also be responsible for internal security, weapons licensing and law enforcement, based on the principle of "one authority, one law and one weapon."

Under the draft, qualified members of Gaza's security services would be integrated into official institutions, while those deemed ineligible would either be offered civilian alternatives or retired under specified criteria, the sources said.

The draft also includes provisions for a civil peace accord inside Gaza, ending internal violence and banning military parades.



Disarmament mechanism

According to the sources, the roadmap calls for the dismantling and storage of heavy weapons, the dismantling of tunnels and military production sites, and an international monitoring mechanism overseen by the National Committee.

The draft stipulates that weapons would not be transferred or handed over to Israel or any other party during the disarmament process but would instead remain inside Gaza under the committee's responsibility, the sources said.

They added that Palestinian factions would participate in cataloguing and storing the weapons, while an international committee would supervise the process.

The sources said the disarmament process would be linked to a gradual and complete Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, reconstruction efforts and what they described as "a credible path toward the establishment of a Palestinian state."

According to the sources, Israel would not supervise the disarmament process. They added that Hamas maintains that no step would be implemented unless Israel fulfills its obligations under the agreement.

International stabilization force

The draft also provides for the deployment of an international stabilization force tasked with monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire, securing the delivery of humanitarian aid and supporting the National Committee in administering Gaza, the sources said.

They added that the roadmap envisages a gradual Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip according to an agreed timetable, although no details were provided.

The proposal also calls for dismantling armed groups cooperating with Israel in Gaza according to a specified timeline, without integrating their members into official security institutions.

​​​​​​​

Reconstruction plan

According to the sources, the roadmap concludes with a comprehensive reconstruction plan for Gaza to be implemented on a fixed timetable under international supervision and in coordination with the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.