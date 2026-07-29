Israeli drones fly over Beirut and southern suburbs as Lebanon reports fresh violations of US-mediated framework agreement

Israeli forces bulldoze, shell, demolish homes across southern Lebanon despite US-mediated deal Israeli drones fly over Beirut and southern suburbs as Lebanon reports fresh violations of US-mediated framework agreement

Israeli forces carried out bulldozing, shelling and home demolitions across southern Lebanon on Wednesday, while drones flew over Beirut and its southern suburbs, in the latest violation of a US-mediated framework agreement, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The Israeli army conducted bulldozing operations around the town of Kfar Shuba in the Hasbaya district, NNA said.

Earlier, the agency reported Israeli drones flying over Beirut and its southern suburbs.

In the Marjayoun district, Israeli forces set fire to homes in the town of Al-Qantara, according to NNA.

Israeli military vehicles also briefly advanced into the outskirts of Aita al-Jabal before withdrawing toward Hadatha in the Bint Jbeil district, the agency added.

In the Nabatieh district, Israeli artillery intermittently shelled the Ali al-Taher hill near Nabatieh al-Fawqa from 9.15 am (0615GMT), NNA said.

In the western sector, Israeli forces blew up and demolished the remaining homes in several villages at dawn, particularly in Al-Mansouri's Al-Mashaa area near Tyre, according to the agency.

Separately, Israeli news outlet Ynet reported that an Israeli military engineering vehicle was hit in southern Lebanon. It said the army was investigating whether the vehicle had been struck by a Hezbollah explosive drone.

The report did not specify the location of the incident or whether there were any casualties.

The latest incidents came despite the US-mediated framework agreement signed on June 26, which provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied areas in southern Lebanon alongside the deployment of the Lebanese army.

On July 21, the Lebanese army deployed to the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh in the first phase of the agreement following an Israeli withdrawal. The town is among the designated pilot zones for the initial stage of implementation.

Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, including areas it has held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 conflict. During its latest offensive, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 4,333 people and injured 12,236 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.