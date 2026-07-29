Wassim al-Assad faces charges including drug trafficking and other crimes committed under the former regime as prosecutors reportedly seek the death penalty

Ousted Syrian ruler’s cousin appears in 4th trial over Assad-era crimes Wassim al-Assad faces charges including drug trafficking and other crimes committed under the former regime as prosecutors reportedly seek the death penalty

Wassim al-Assad, a cousin of ousted Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad, appeared before the Fourth Criminal Court in Damascus on Wednesday for the fourth session of his trial on charges including drug trafficking and other crimes allegedly committed under the former regime, Syria's state-run Alekhbariah TV reported.

The session opened earlier Wednesday at the court in Damascus in the presence of representatives from national and international human rights organizations, the broadcaster reported.

Syrian media previously reported that prosecutors had requested the death penalty for Wassim al-Assad, while the Transitional Justice Commission announced its full support for the judicial proceedings.

The previous hearing was held on July 22 at the Palace of Justice in Damascus, when the court adjourned the case until July 29 for further review and a ruling. The second session took place on July 15, while the first hearing opened on June 24 with witness testimony before the court.

Wassim al-Assad, 46, faces charges related to drug trafficking and alleged involvement in multiple crimes during the rule of the former Syrian regime.

A cousin of Bashar al-Assad, he has long been accused of overseeing the production and smuggling of the amphetamine-like drug Captagon to neighboring countries during the former regime's rule. He is also under US and European sanctions.

Syrian authorities arrested him on June 21, 2025, as part of a broader campaign targeting individuals accused of crimes committed under the former regime.

The hearings are part of Syria's broader transitional justice process aimed at addressing past abuses and holding those responsible for crimes against Syrians accountable.

Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party's decades-long rule that began in 1963. A transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January 2025.