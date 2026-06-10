More than 3,666 people killed, 11,321 injured in Israeli attacks since early March, according to official Lebanese figures

Israel's ongoing strikes in southern Lebanon kill at least 8 despite ceasefire More than 3,666 people killed, 11,321 injured in Israeli attacks since early March, according to official Lebanese figures

At least eight people were killed on Wednesday in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon amid continued ceasefire violations, according to Lebanese state media.

Six people were killed and several others injured in Israeli strikes targeting the town of Tayr Debba, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The outlet said several people remained under the rubble of destroyed building.

Two more people lost their lives and several others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike in the town of Seddiqin in the Tyre district, the same source said.

According to the agency, Israeli aircraft also struck the town of Srifa, raising the number of attacks on the town to eight on Wednesday.

An Israeli drone struck a car at the western entrance of the town of Deir El Zahrani in the morning hours, but no information was yet available about casualties.

The NNA said Israeli warplanes also launched airstrikes on the towns of Ansariyeh and Bnaafoul in the Zahrani district, Deir Qanoun al-Nahr, and Kfardounine in the Tyre district. Strikes were also reported in Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Kfar Rumman in Nabatieh.

Drone activity was also reported over Beirut and its southern suburbs.

Since March 2, Israel has been carrying out an offensive on Lebanon that killed 3,666 and injured 11,321 others as of Tuesday, according to official Lebanese figures.

The Israeli attacks came despite a ceasefire that began on April 17.​​​​​​​

*Writing by Serdar Dincel and Lina Altawell in Istanbul