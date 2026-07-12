Muscat taking all necessary measures to handle situation and safeguard country's security, Oman state news agency reports, citing a security source

Drones hit sites in Oman’s Musandam Governorate Muscat taking all necessary measures to handle situation and safeguard country's security, Oman state news agency reports, citing a security source

Drones hit sites in Oman's Musandam Governorate on Sunday, the country's state-run news agency reported, after Iran claimed attacks on US military sites in regional countries.

"Oman condemned and denounced the attack," Oman News Agency stated on the US social media company X, citing a security source.

Muscat is taking all necessary measures to handle the situation and safeguard the country's security, the media outlet added.

Meanwhile, sirens sounded three times in Bahrain, with the Bahraini Interior Ministry calling on the public to "head to the nearest safest place."

Earlier, Tehran said it launched attacks on US military sites in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Oman, while the UAE said it had intercepted and responded to Iranian missile and drone strikes.

The US launched a third round of strikes targeting radar, missile, and drone sites across southern Iran.

The attacks came after Iran opened fire on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and announced the closure of the strategic waterway until further notice, with one crew member missing, according to CENTCOM.