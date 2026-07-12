Iranian officials report attacks in Kerman and Lorestan provinces as Washington launches new wave of strikes

US strikes hit communication tower, military sites in Iran, officials say Iranian officials report attacks in Kerman and Lorestan provinces as Washington launches new wave of strikes

A communication tower in Iran's Kerman province was targeted Sunday in the latest wave of US strikes on the country, Iranian officials said.

The tower was located in the southern highlands of the province, Iranian news website Entekhab reported, citing local officials.

Saeed Pourali, deputy governor for political, security and social affairs in Lorestan province, said US forces carried out two overnight airstrikes on the outskirts of Veysian, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

Pourali said there were no casualties and the situation had returned to normal.

A military base in the western city of Khondab was also hit by what state news agency IRNA described as "enemy projectiles," citing a senior local official.

The attack took place Sunday morning, and authorities were assessing casualties and damage, the official said.

The strikes were part of a third wave of US attacks targeting radar, missile and drone sites across southern Iran.

The attacks followed Iranian fire on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran's announcement that it was closing the strategic waterway until further notice. US Central Command said one crew member was missing.

Iran, meanwhile, said it launched attacks on US military sites in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Oman. The United Arab Emirates said it intercepted and responded to Iranian missile and drone attacks.