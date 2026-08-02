Officials declare statewide emergency as fast-moving Old Trails Fire spreads across Spokane County under rare fire weather conditions

Wildfire in US state of Washington forces thousands to evacuate as blaze threatens 4,000 structures Officials declare statewide emergency as fast-moving Old Trails Fire spreads across Spokane County under rare fire weather conditions

Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate their homes in the US state of Washington, in the Pacific Northwest, as a fast-moving wildfire fueled by extreme weather conditions continued to spread Saturday, threatening thousands of buildings, media reports said.

The Old Trails Fire has burned nearly 3,000 acres (1,214 hectares) and is threatening about 4,000 structures, State Forester George Geissler said, according to CNN.

Officials said the full extent of the damage remains unclear, but the fire has already affected structures.

The highest Level 3 evacuation order was issued for several areas in Spokane County, with emergency officials urging residents to "leave now due to the life-threatening conditions."

An evacuation shelter was opened at a local community college.

Governor Bob Ferguson declared a statewide state of emergency and burn ban as the National Weather Service issued its first-ever Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning for Central and Eastern Washington.

The governor said Spokane was "rapidly moving into a crisis situation."

"Our hearts go out to Washingtonians who are losing their homes and being evacuated," CNN quoted Ferguson as saying.

Washington National Guard Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh warned that communities could face extensive damage.

"When the sun sets and the sun rises in the morning, I think we're going to be in shock to see some of the scenes that emerge out of there," he said.

Across Washington, more than 200,000 acres are burning in 12 large wildfires, while more than 4,000 firefighting personnel have been deployed, according to state officials.

The fire also prompted evacuations at Spokane's veterans' hospital, a water reclamation facility, and a waste-to-energy plant.

Authorities said historically strong winds, low humidity, and ongoing drought conditions have contributed to rapid growth of the fire.

The cause of the Old Trails Fire, which began around noon Saturday, remains under investigation.