At least 5 killed after an explosive device was detonated at a Moscow restaurant

Moscow mayor calls Saturday’s blast in Russian capital ‘terrorist attack’ At least 5 killed after an explosive device was detonated at a Moscow restaurant

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Sunday that the explosion at a restaurant in the Russian capital a day earlier was a "terrorist attack."

In a statement on Russian social media company Max, Sobyanin expressed condolences to the families of those killed and said law enforcement agencies were working to establish the circumstances of the incident.

“Yesterday, a brutal terrorist attack was carried out in Moscow that claimed people’s lives,” the official said in a statement.

Sobyanin said those injured were receiving treatment at city hospitals.

“Law enforcement agencies are establishing the circumstances of what happened. Those responsible for this crime will certainly be found and brought to justice,” he said.

At least five people were killed and others injured after a woman detonated an explosive device while attempting to enter a restaurant in Moscow, according to the latest media reports.