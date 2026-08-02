Ukrainian drones also targeted a Wildberries warehouse in Russia's Samara region, with no casualties reported

2 killed after Ukrainian drone hits residential building in Russia's Saratov region Ukrainian drones also targeted a Wildberries warehouse in Russia's Samara region, with no casualties reported

Two people were killed when a Ukrainian drone struck a residential building in Russia’s Saratov region during one of the largest overnight aerial attacks of the year, Russian authorities said Sunday.

Regional Governor Roman Busargin said on the Russian social media company Max that the drone hit a high-rise residential building, killing two people.

In the Samara region, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said Ukrainian drones struck a warehouse of Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer.

The company’s press service said the attack caused a fire but that, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Separately, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Telegram that its forces also struck the Ufa oil refinery operated by Bashneft.

Radiy Khabirov, the governor of Russia’s Bashkortostan region, said that air defenses had repelled a large-scale drone attack targeting industrial facilities in the region.

According to Khabirov, 25 drones were shot down, while a fire broke out in an industrial zone in Ufa after debris from a downed drone fell in the area. No casualties were reported.

Ukraine’s military also said it had struck an oil depot in Russia’s Kaluga region and a site used to launch attack drones in the Bryansk region. Russian authorities did not immediately comment on those claims.

Russia’s Defense Ministry also said its forces had carried out overnight strikes using air-launched precision weapons and attack drones against military-related targets in Ukraine.

The ministry said the strikes hit fuel storage facilities supplying the Ukrainian military at the port of Odesa, a tugboat in the port of Mykolaiv that it claimed had been converted for use with sea drones, and a cargo ship in the Black Sea about 8 kilometers (5 miles) east of Zatoka that it said was transporting military cargo.

The ministry also said Russian air defenses had destroyed 635 Ukrainian drones overnight, describing the assault as one of the largest drone attacks since the beginning of the year.

Independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.