Nikolay Mladenov says move could pave way for Gaza administration committee to assume its responsibilities

Board of Peace envoy says Gaza governing body dissolution highlights need to finalize roadmap talks Nikolay Mladenov says move could pave way for Gaza administration committee to assume its responsibilities

The Board of Peace’s lead envoy for Gaza said Monday a government decision to dissolve its governing body underscores the importance of concluding negotiations to reach a roadmap for postwar administration in the territory.

In a statement posted on the US social media company X, Nikolay Mladenov said the decision “underscores the importance of bringing the roadmap discussions to a successful conclusion.”

“It is the bridge between declarations and implementation,” he added.

Mladenov noted that once an agreement is reached on the remaining implementation provisions, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) will be able to assume its responsibilities.

He said the completion of the roadmap would also allow the decommissioning of weapons to begin, facilitate the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and pave the way for large-scale reconstruction.

Earlier Monday, Gaza's government announced the dissolution of its Emergency Committee and the resignation of its acting chairman, saying the move was intended to facilitate the transfer of governance to the NCAG as part of a roadmap agreed upon by Palestinian factions.

NCAG describes itself as a non-political body responsible for managing the territory's day-to-day civil affairs. Composed of Palestinian national figures, it has operated from Cairo since mid-January but has not yet begun carrying out its duties from inside the Gaza Strip.

On Sept. 29, 2025, US President Donald Trump announced a 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza, including the release of Israeli hostages, a partial Israeli military withdrawal from the enclave, the formation of a technocratic government, the deployment of an international stabilization force, and the disarmament of Hamas.

The first phase of the plan entered into force on Oct. 10, 2025. While Hamas says it fulfilled its obligations under the initial phase, Israel has failed to implement its commitments and has continued its daily attacks.​​​​​​​

Israel has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 173,000 others in a deadly offensive in Gaza since October 2023.