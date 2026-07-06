Committee chairman says basic requirements include ‘one authority, one law with clear reference, and one weapon under this authority’

Gaza committee says ready to assume duties ‘once necessary capabilities available’ Committee chairman says basic requirements include ‘one authority, one law with clear reference, and one weapon under this authority’

The head of a Palestinian committee tasked with administering the Gaza Strip said Monday his committee is fully ready to assume its duties “once the necessary capacities and requirements for its work are available.”

“The basic requirements for the success of the committee’s work include one authority, one law with a clear reference, and one weapon under this authority,” Ali Shaath, head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), said in a statement.

“These conditions are needed to provide the political, administrative, and security environment necessary for the committee to carry out its duties effectively and serve the interests of all Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” he added.

The statement came shortly after Gaza’s government announced the dissolution of its governing body and the resignation of its acting chairman as part of preparations to transfer the administration of the enclave to NCAG.

NCAG describes itself as a non-political body responsible for managing the territory's day-to-day civil affairs. Composed of Palestinian national figures, it has operated from Cairo since mid-January but has not yet begun carrying out its duties from inside the Gaza Strip.