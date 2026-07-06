For many Iranians attending funeral processions of late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, grief is mixed with uncertainty and a sense of defiance

Iranians mourn Khamenei with grief, defiance and fears of another war For many Iranians attending funeral processions of late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, grief is mixed with uncertainty and a sense of defiance

Despite a ceasefire and ongoing negotiations with the US, mourners express skepticism about prospects for lasting peace

'I am sure that they will attack my country again,' says Reza, an English teacher

Dressed in black mourning clothes, Kubra Hussain was among thousands of mourners who gathered in the Iranian capital to pay their final respects to late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Beating their chests in rhythm, they formed a monolith, their chants of defiance and revenge echoing through the crowd.

“The war is not over,” Hussain, who is in her late seventies, told Anadolu. “We will remain united and stand until the end.”

Many Iranians attending the public funeral processions in Tehran feel that while the conflict with the US and Israel has formally ended, the war could restart.

Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on Feb. 28 and were followed by Iranian retaliation.

His funeral, delayed by months, is now being held as part of a week-long memorial, starting with a state funeral last Friday; public processions in the Iranian cities of Tehran and Qom, and the Iraqi cities of Karbala and Najaf; and his burial scheduled for Thursday in the Iranian city of Mashhad.

At the funeral processions, security has been heightened, with Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) personnel deployed throughout the area and vehicles forbidden from entering.

On Monday, the final day of public mourning, Khamenei's coffin, draped in the national flag, was placed on a vehicle, making its way through the streets of Tehran amid a massive crowd.

People walked for several kilometers in the soaring heat.

Many carried Iranian flags and red banners, as giant portraits of Khamenei hung over buildings across the city.

[1/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: A tearful Iranian woman, holding the national flag, attends a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [2/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 6: Mourners attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family members, who were killed in U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 6, 2026. [3/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 6: Mourners attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family members, who were killed in U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 6, 2026. [4/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 6: Mourners attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family members, who were killed in U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 6, 2026. [5/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 6: Mourners attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family members, who were killed in U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 6, 2026. [6/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 6: Mourners attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family members, who were killed in U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 6, 2026. [7/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 6: Mourners attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family members, who were killed in U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 6, 2026. [8/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 6: Mourners attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family members, who were killed in U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 6, 2026. [9/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 6: Mourners attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family members, who were killed in U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 6, 2026. [10/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [11/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [12/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [13/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [14/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [15/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [16/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [17/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [18/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [19/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [20/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [21/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: An aerial view of Iranians gathering during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. × [1/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: A tearful Iranian woman, holding the national flag, attends a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [2/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 6: Mourners attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family members, who were killed in U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 6, 2026. [3/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 6: Mourners attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family members, who were killed in U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 6, 2026. [4/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 6: Mourners attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family members, who were killed in U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 6, 2026. [5/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 6: Mourners attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family members, who were killed in U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 6, 2026. [6/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 6: Mourners attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family members, who were killed in U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 6, 2026. [7/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 6: Mourners attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family members, who were killed in U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 6, 2026. [8/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 6: Mourners attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family members, who were killed in U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 6, 2026. [9/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 6: Mourners attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family members, who were killed in U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 6, 2026. [10/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [11/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [12/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [13/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [14/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [15/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [16/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [17/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [18/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [19/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [20/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: Iranians gather during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square. [21/21] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 06: An aerial view of Iranians gathering during a farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks, in Tehran, Iran, on July 06, 2026. Millions of people carrying Iranian flags and posters attended the procession, which began early in the morning and stretched from Damavand Street through Imam Hossein Square and Enghelab Square to Azadi Square.

Uneasy peace deal

Despite the 60-day ceasefire and ongoing peace negotiations with the US, several mourners also expressed skepticism about the prospects for lasting peace.

Mahdi Sohaili, who was part of the rally at Enghelab Square on Monday afternoon, said that they will agree to any peace deal on their own conditions.

"If the negotiations are related to the Strait of Hormuz, and beneficial for the economy and the nation, then we can agree," he said.

Javad Jalali, who travelled from northern Iran with a group of friends, said he did not trust the US or Israel, adding that the former had a history of attacking Iran whenever there was dialogue underway.

“We have accepted the current situation, but we do not agree with it,” he said, pointing toward the peace deal.

Others voiced similar concerns, saying they believed the country remained vulnerable to future attacks.

“I am sure that they will attack my country again," Reza, an English teacher who only gave his first name, told Anadolu.

An elderly mourner, Ali Ansari, who recalled attending the funeral of Iran's revolutionary founder Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989, argued that western countries had long sought to dominate other nations by exploiting their natural resources, such as minerals and fuel.

“Iran did not start this war,” he said. “We do not want war with other countries."

Looking ahead

On Saturday and Sunday during the public mourning, Khamenei's coffin, along with those of his daughter-in-law and granddaughter, rested on a bier guarded by security personnel as prayers echoed through loudspeakers.​​​​​​​

Beyond mourning, discussions among many attendees centered on Iran's future and the direction the country's leadership will take in the coming years.

Several mourners said they hoped the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei would preserve what they see as the late leader's core principles amid regional tensions and challenges.

He is yet to make a public appearance and was absent from the memorial ceremonies while his three other brothers attended.

“We hope he (Mojtaba) remains as strong as his father, and continues his position on a positive nuclear program," said Hussain.

Others described the conflict as a defining moment that strengthened national unity despite the hardships it imposed.

"This war has united the people of Iran. For 120 days, people have been coming out on the streets every day to express solidarity with the country," said mourner Azameh Rahai.