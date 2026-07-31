- Deployment follows parliamentary approval and draws protest from Iran over use of Bulgarian territory

First US refueling aircraft arrive in Bulgaria for Middle East support mission - Deployment follows parliamentary approval and draws protest from Iran over use of Bulgarian territory

The first two US military aerial refueling aircraft have arrived at an airbase in Bulgaria as part of a deployment to support US operations in the Middle East, Bulgarian media reported Friday.

Two of eight expected Boeing KC-135 tankers landed at Bezmer Air Base in southeastern Bulgaria, the Defense Ministry confirmed to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

The deployment follows the Bulgarian National Assembly's approval on July 22 for the temporary stationing of up to eight KC-135 aircraft, their crews, as many as 250 US military personnel carrying personal weapons and ammunition, and related airfield equipment.

The mission at Bezmer Air Base is authorized from July 24 through Oct. 1, 2026, to support US operations in the Middle East.

The deployment has drawn criticism from Iran.



On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi protested Bulgaria's decision to allow US military aircraft to use its territory in support of military operations against Tehran.

BTA reported that during a phone call with Araghchi, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova said Bulgaria would not allow its territory to be used for direct military operations related to the conflict in the Middle East.