Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss latest situation in region

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday discussed the latest situation in the region with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan in a phone call, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan and Prince Faisal also discussed the efforts to end the ongoing conflicts in the call, the sources added.

The five-month-old Iran war has expanded beyond its main fronts, embroiling additional countries in the region.

Saudi Arabia this week joined the US in carrying out strikes against logistical sites and weapons depots it said belonged to Iran-aligned groups in response to drone attacks on oil facilities and military bases in the country.

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces said 20 of its members were killed and 32 others injured in the airstrikes.

Following the strikes, the so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq gave the Iraqi government until mid-August to take firm measures against the "aggressors," threatening attacks on US and Saudi forces.

The US has also carried out a series of strikes across Iran recently over differences on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and Tehran's targeting of US assets in the region, including in Jordan.

President Donald Trump on Friday said Washington will continue striking Iran "very hard," and wants to "win" the war that began in February but was paused in April after a ceasefire, and a memorandum to finalize a peace deal was signed in June.

Tensions have also risen between the Houthis in Yemen and Riyadh. The group has struck facilities in Saudi Arabia, and announced a blockade of Saudi-linked commercial vessels through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis said the blockade was in retaliation for an airstrike on Sanaa airport that they blamed on the kingdom.