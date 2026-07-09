No immediate information on cause of blasts or casualties

At least 7 explosions heard in multiple areas of Iran No immediate information on cause of blasts or casualties

At least seven explosions were heard in multiple parts of Iran Thursday evening amid military escalation with the US.

State news media reported the blasts, without providing details on their cause or resulting casualties.

According to Mehr News Agency, two explosions were heard near the city of Bushehr and the nearby town of Choghadak in southern Iran.

The agency also reported three blasts in the southern city of Konarak.

Explosions were also reported in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

Iran and the US exchanged attacks over the past two days amid escalation following Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran launched a series of strikes Thursday on US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan in retaliation for a second day of overnight US attacks.