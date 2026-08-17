Türkiye's BIST 100 up at weekly open BIST 100 earns 20.6 points at opening session

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 14,192.88 points, up by 0.15% or 20.62 points.



At Friday's close, the BIST 100 rose by 0.28% to 14,172.26 points, with a daily transaction volume of 185 billion liras ($3.87 billion).



As of 10.45 am local time (0745GMT), exchange rates stood at 47.9015 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 55.6330 to the euro, and 65.0155 to the British pound.



The price of an ounce of gold was $4,408.5, while Brent crude futures were trading at $88.3 per barrel.

