Iran says train service resumes on Mashhad railway line after US strike US military struck 2 railway bridges in northern Iran on Wednesday

Iran's state railway authority said Thursday that train service has resumed on one of the rail lines in the northeastern city of Mashhad after a US attack damaged the infrastructure.

Jabar Ali Zakeri, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, said engineers rebuilt one of the damaged tracks and returned it to service in less than 15 hours following the US attack, according to Fars News Agency.

He added that reconstruction work on the second damaged line is continuing and is expected to be completed within the next few hours.

Iran suspended passenger rail services between Tehran and Mashhad earlier Thursday after a US attack on a section of the railway line.

According to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, passenger train operations on the route were halted after the strike damaged part of the line.

Iranian state media reported early Thursday that the Aq Tekeh Khan Bridge in the northern province of Golestan had been struck by a projectile.

A US official told Axios that the American military targeted two railway bridges in northern Iran with cruise missiles as part of Wednesday's strikes.

The attack marked the first reported US strike on Iranian transportation infrastructure since the ceasefire took effect on April 8.