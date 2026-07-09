Syria’s interior minister says authorities to disclose ‘identities of the cell members, their roles, and all of their affiliations’ once investigations completed

Syria says arrested cell behind 'terrorist bombings’ in Damascus Syria’s interior minister says authorities to disclose ‘identities of the cell members, their roles, and all of their affiliations’ once investigations completed

Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab said Thursday that authorities have arrested a cell responsible for "terrorist bombings" that struck Damascus two days ago.

"The cell responsible for the terrorist bombings that targeted Damascus two days ago is now in our custody," Khattab said in a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

He added that authorities will disclose "the identities of the cell members, their roles, and all of their affiliations" once investigations are completed.

Khattab did not provide further details about the suspects or the circumstances of their arrest.