Health Ministry says 31 injured discharged from hospitals, 5 remain in stable condition

1 dies day after twin blasts in Syrian capital Health Ministry says 31 injured discharged from hospitals, 5 remain in stable condition

One of the people injured in Tuesday's twin explosions near Syria's Tourism Ministry in central Damascus has died, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry's press office said 31 of the injured sustained minor wounds and were discharged after receiving treatment, according to a statement carried by the state news agency SANA.

Five others remain hospitalized in stable condition and are receiving necessary medical care, it added.

The blasts occurred Tuesday as specialized security units attempted to defuse two explosive devices found during field operations.





