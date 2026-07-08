‘With the criminal and murderous Trump, one must speak in his own language,’ Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi says

Iran says Trump understands 'language of force better’ ‘With the criminal and murderous Trump, one must speak in his own language,’ Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi says

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump "apparently understands the language of force better," after he threatened further attacks against Tehran.

Trump's remarks "from insulting the Iranian nation to threatening further attacks" were "not a sign of strength, but an admission of the failure of a policy that for years has been built on force, sanctions, and threats," Gharibabadi said on the US social media company X.

He said that policy "failed to bring the Iranian nation to its knees."

"With the criminal and murderous Trump, one must speak in his own language," Gharibabadi said. "Apparently, he understands the language of force better."

Trump earlier said that the US will "probably" hit Iran again on Wednesday night, following overnight US strikes in retaliation for attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We hit them very hard last night, very, very. Probably hit them hard again tonight. I'll give him a little warning. We're going to hit him hard tonight," Trump said on the sidelines of the NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum," he added.

Trump also said that the memorandum of understanding signed last month with Iran to end the conflict was "over."