Kuwait foils ISIS plot targeting 'vital facility,' arrests suspect

Kuwaiti authorities said Wednesday that security forces foiled “a terrorist plot” targeting a vital facility and arrested a Kuwaiti national affiliated with the ISIS (Daesh) terror group before the plan could be carried out.

An Interior Ministry statement said the State Security Service uncovered the plot following intensive monitoring and surveillance.

Investigations found that the suspect received training in explosives and drone manufacturing and built a drone intended for use in an attack on a vital facility, the ministry said, without identifying the intended location.

It said legal procedures had been taken against the suspect, who was referred to the relevant authorities to complete the investigation and take further action in accordance with the law.

The Interior Ministry said its security agencies will continue proactive efforts to detect and counter activities or plots that threaten Kuwait’s security and stability.

It stressed that it will take a firm stance against anyone seeking to endanger the country’s security or the safety of citizens and residents, and will deal decisively with suspicious activities in accordance with the law.