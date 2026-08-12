Yellow Canaries agree 1-year deal with option for additional season with Belgian striker

Fenerbahce sign Romelu Lukaku from Napoli Yellow Canaries agree 1-year deal with option for additional season with Belgian striker

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce on Wednesday announced the signing of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku from Italian side Napoli.

The 33-year-old agreed to a one-year contract with an option for an additional season.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be joining your club. I am glad to be part of such a strong team. I am 100% fit and ready to go,” Lukaku said in a video shared by Fenerbahce.

Lukaku said it was also an “emotional moment” for him as he returns to Türkiye, where he spent time as a child.

“For me, this is also an emotional moment because, after many years, I am going back to Türkiye, where I lived as a young kid,” he said.

Lukaku’s father, Roger, played for Ankara-based Super Lig club Genclerbirligi during the 1996-97 season. Romelu spent time with him at the club’s facilities during his childhood.

Fenerbahce did not disclose the transfer fee, but media reports said the Istanbul club would pay Napoli €6 million ($7 million), plus bonuses.

The club said Lukaku’s plane was expected to land at Sabiha Gokcen International Airport in Istanbul at 1900GMT on Wednesday.

Lukaku began his professional career at Belgian club Anderlecht before moving to Chelsea in 2011.

He later played for West Bromwich Albion, Everton and Manchester United in England, as well as Inter Milan, Roma and Napoli in Italy.

Lukaku has scored 316 goals during his club career, including 18 in the Champions League.

The left-footed striker is Belgium’s all-time leading scorer with 93 goals and helped his country finish third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Most recently, he scored three goals in six appearances at the 2026 World Cup, where Belgium lost 2-1 to eventual champions Spain in the quarterfinals.