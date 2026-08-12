Istanbul's Besiktas start talks to sign Serbian striker Vlahovic

Halis Sunnetci
12 August 2026•Update: 12 August 2026
Turkish football side Besiktas said Wednesday that talks had begun with Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic over a possible transfer.
In a statement published on Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform, the Istanbul club said: “Negotiations have started with professional footballer Dusan Vlahovic on his transfer to our club.”
Vlahovic, 26, came through the youth system of Serbia’s Partizan before joining Italian Serie A side Fiorentina in 2018.
The striker drew attention with his performances over four years at Fiorentina and moved to Italy’s Juventus in 2022 for about €85 million.
Vlahovic, a free agent, scored 10 goals in 23 official matches for Juventus last season.