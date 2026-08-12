Turkish club says talks began with Dusan Vlahovic over possible transfer

Istanbul's Besiktas start talks to sign Serbian striker Vlahovic Turkish club says talks began with Dusan Vlahovic over possible transfer

Turkish football side Besiktas said Wednesday that talks had begun with Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic over a possible transfer.

In a statement published on Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform, the Istanbul club said: “Negotiations have started with professional footballer Dusan Vlahovic on his transfer to our club.”

Vlahovic, 26, came through the youth system of Serbia’s Partizan before joining Italian Serie A side Fiorentina in 2018.

The striker drew attention with his performances over four years at Fiorentina and moved to Italy’s Juventus in 2022 for about €85 million.

Vlahovic, a free agent, scored 10 goals in 23 official matches for Juventus last season.