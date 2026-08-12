Trump administration set to spend at least $900M on White House construction: Report $927M planned for White House construction projects, assembled through transfers from federal agencies, private donations, Washington Post reports

The Trump administration plans to spend at least $900 million on construction projects at the White House, a figure significantly higher than previously reported, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, citing confidential contracts and planning documents.

The newspaper said the administration bypassed Congress by assembling funding from other federal agencies and private donors, and directing it into the White House Repair and Restoration account, which normally holds a few million dollars for routine upkeep of the executive mansion.

Since Trump took office for a second time, $875 million has been funneled into the account, according to public budget records cited by the Post.

Of the total, $500 million came from transfers out of the Secret Service and the White House Military Office, while $305 million came from private donations, said the newspaper. Another $70 million was directed to the account from an unidentified source.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle told the Post that the spending was consistent with congressional intent and said the project includes "security enhancements" such as structural hardening, tying it to the Secret Service's mission.