Swedish gangs turn to Pokemon cards to launder money: Police Investigators found large quantities of cards during criminal investigations, at border checkpoints

Criminal gangs in western Sweden are using valuable Pokemon cards to launder money, police said Wednesday.

Investigators have found large quantities of Pokemon cards during criminal investigations and at border checkpoints, according to Swedish Police.

Rare and vintage cards can sell for tens of thousands of euros on the secondary market, making them an attractive way to move illicit funds.

Police said gangs can use criminal cash to buy valuable cards through private transactions on online buying and selling platforms. The cards can then be resold to legitimate collectors or auction houses, allowing the proceeds to enter the financial system.

Police have recovered sealed and graded Pokemon cards alongside other contraband during raids targeting organized crime networks.

Tamara Fuentes, a spokesperson for the West Police Region, told the Sweden Herald that trading on unregulated platforms allowed criminals to conduct private deals without receipts.

“Trading is taking place unregulated on buying and selling sites, which gives criminals the opportunity to make private transactions without receipts,” she said. "We urge holders of valuable cards to be extra vigilant and ask questions of the buyer, especially if the purchase is to be made with cash.”

Authorities are urging collectors to be cautious, particularly when dealing in cash transactions.

The warning highlights concerns about the use of alternative assets to move illicit money, as criminals seek ways to avoid traditional financial systems.