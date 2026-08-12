Bulgaria weighs social media restrictions for children amid youth violence concerns Government begins work on broader package aimed at preventing juvenile crime and antisocial behavior

Bulgaria is considering restrictions on children’s use of social media as part of a broader effort to tackle juvenile crime and antisocial behavior, Labour and Social Policy Minister Nataliya Efremova said Wednesday.

Speaking after an interagency meeting convened by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Efremova said officials have reviewed measures introduced by EU and non-EU countries.

She stressed, however, that restricting social media alone would not be sufficient and said working groups have begun developing a broader package of legislative and organizational measures.

The meeting was called following recent cases of aggression involving minors, including the killing of a 37-year-old man in the southern city of Plovdiv.

Ten youths aged between 14 and 17 were detained in connection with the killing, with three boys and two girls formally charged, according to the Bulgarian News Agency.

Efremova said the government will also review the role of local commissions responsible for addressing juvenile delinquency, acknowledging that some had proved ineffective.

She added that work will begin in September to extend the National Programme for the Prevention of Violence, with a new version expected to cover 2027–2030.

Previous policies had focused mainly on children who were victims of violence, but future measures would also seek to prevent violence committed by minors, she said.

“These tragedies show how far our society has deteriorated and how deeply troubled it has become,” Efremova said.

She urged parents to monitor the mobile applications used by their children and limit the time they spend on online platforms.

Authorities will also seek to improve awareness among parents and children about the potential dangers of the internet, she added.

The minister said social services, educational institutions and the Interior Ministry are coordinating their response and providing support to families connected to the Plovdiv case, including psychological counseling.