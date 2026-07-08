Iran says US strikes targeted coastal surveillance sites, accuses Washington of violating ceasefire Tehran says attacks hit monitoring and surveillance facilities along southern coast

IRGC-affiliated Basij member reported killed in Bandar Mahshahr

Iran said Wednesday that the latest US military strikes targeted several monitoring and surveillance centers along the country's southern coast, accusing Washington of violating international law and a ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, Iran's Foreign Ministry said the "US terrorist army" launched strikes in the early hours of Wednesday against several monitoring and surveillance facilities on Iran's southern coastline.

The ministry said the attacks constituted "a blatant violation" of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of states.

It also accused Washington of violating the first article of the ceasefire agreement between the two countries, which it said requires an end to military operations.

Iran and the US reached a memorandum of understanding on June 17 aimed at ending their military conflict and achieving a lasting peace agreement.

Separately, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported that a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy was killed in the US attacks in Bandar Mahshahr.

The public relations office of the Third Naval Zone of the Imam Hussein Basij Corps in Bandar Mahshahr identified the casualty as a Basij member assigned to the unit, saying he was killed during what it described as an encounter with enemy drones early Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the US military said it had carried out a new wave of strikes against Iran, hitting more than 80 targets in response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes were conducted "in immediate response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz."