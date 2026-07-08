Israel strikes southern Lebanon ahead of new round of talks Airstrikes hit Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil despite US-sponsored ceasefire framework

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Wednesday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement ahead of a new round of talks between Tel Aviv and Beirut in Rome.

The first strike targeted the Ali al-Taher wooded area on the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa after intermittent Israeli artillery shelling hit the area, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Israeli aircraft later carried out three more strikes targeting the area between the towns of Beit Yahoun, Kunin and Baraachit in Bint Jbeil district, the agency said.

The attacks came despite a US-sponsored framework agreement signed by Lebanon and Israel on June 26. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced Tuesday that a new round of talks between the two sides will be held in Rome on July 14-15.

On Tuesday, Lebanon's Health Ministry said the death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon had risen to 4,320, with 12,203 others injured since March 2.

Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war. During its latest assault, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.