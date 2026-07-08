More than 1.3M people face socioeconomic needs over the next 6 months, says Tom Fletcher

UN humanitarian chief appeals for $296M to aid Venezuela earthquake survivors More than 1.3M people face socioeconomic needs over the next 6 months, says Tom Fletcher

The UN's humanitarian chief on Wednesday appealed for an additional $296 million to support earthquake survivors in Venezuela, warning of a $627 million funding gap two weeks after twin quakes struck the country.

Speaking at a briefing in Caracas, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher said the funds are needed to reach 1.3 million people facing socioeconomic needs over the next six months, as the response transitions from search and rescue into recovery and reconstruction.

Describing his visit to La Guaira, one of the hardest-hit areas, Fletcher said families continued to search for missing loved ones at rubble sites two weeks after the disaster. "Those mothers asked me last night: Is help coming?" he said. He said the response plan focuses on shelter, health, water and sanitation, food security, protection, and education.

Fletcher said the UN and its partners have already mobilized more than 50 urban search and rescue teams from over 30 countries, alongside more than 3,000 rescue workers and 200 search dogs, while the UN released $15 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund in the immediate aftermath of the disaster.​​​​​​​