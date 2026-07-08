Alliance is now focusing on delivering results, says Mark Rutte, calling for closer cooperation with partners

NATO summit in Ankara 'tremendously successful,' says alliance chief Alliance is now focusing on delivering results, says Mark Rutte, calling for closer cooperation with partners

The NATO summit in Ankara was "tremendously successful," Secretary General Mark Rutte said Wednesday in remarks after the meeting.

"The message from this summit is simple: NATO delivers. One year ago we thanked allies who took historic decisions to strengthen our alliance. Here in Ankara, excellently hosted by President Erdogan, we have demonstrated that those commitments are now being fulfilled," Rutte said during a news conference after the summit.

Self-investment across the alliance continues to increase, new capabilities are being delivered, and industry is expanding production, Rutte said, adding that European allies and Canada are taking "great responsibility" for shared security.

"Allies revealed the significant progress already made toward investing 5% of GDP in defense by 2035. Already measuring 4%, just one year into a 10-year project. So the momentum is clear. Allies continue to increase both core defense spending and broader investment that strengthens our security," he added.

"They are generating the capabilities our defense plans require and stepping up their contribution to NATO's collective deterrence and defense. This is not simply about spending more. It is about ensuring that our armed forces have what they need to keep our 1 billion people safe in a more dangerous world," he said.

The alliance is now focusing on delivering results regarding the targets, Rutte said, adding that the effort would require faster production, fewer bureaucratic obstacles, stronger resilience, greater investment in innovation, and closer cooperation with partners.

"The NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum demonstrated the determination of governments and industry to work together with the greatest determination. And the numbers are staggering, including over $50 billion in new procurement deals in just one day. We also launched a new major initiative, NATO's Drones, which will see $40 billion invested by allies ... over the next five years," he said.

Noting that there are "big" agreements between US and European defense companies, Rutte said the investments and industrial commitments announced there would bolster collective defense and support innovation, growth, and skilled employment across the alliance.

Urging that the investments and industrial commitments continue, he announced that NATO countries "are taking a historic step" to boost their fuel supply chain.

"While allies continue to finalize the details, we know that this €27 billion ($30.8 billion) investment will modernize our existing fuel storage and distribution infrastructure and support new facilities, including pipelines, toward the eastern part of the alliance," he said.

Rutte said NATO was also working to use technology more effectively, including by adopting advanced AI models and developing an interoperable transatlantic warfighting platform. He said credible deterrence and defense depended on delivery, adding that the alliance was already doing so.

Support for Ukraine

He said allies had also reaffirmed NATO's unwavering support for Ukraine as Russia's war continues. According to Rutte, allies pledged to provide at least €70 billion ($79.8 billion) in military equipment, assistance, and training for Ukraine this year and again next year, while continuing efforts to press for peace.

Rutte said the summit showed that the alliance was "stronger than ever," united and prepared to defend every inch of NATO territory.

He said allies had reaffirmed their commitment to collective defense under Article 5, under which an attack on one ally is considered an attack on all.

He added that NATO's unity, solidarity, and collective strength remained the basis of peace, security, and prosperity. Leaders also agreed on the need to modernize the alliance and prepare for the future, including through a stronger Europe and a stronger NATO.

Rutte said European Allies and Canada, working with the United States, were taking on greater responsibility for the alliance's defense through major investments and industrial deals on both sides of the Atlantic. He described this shift as part of "NATO 3.0," an alliance that continues to adapt and deliver in order to keep 1 billion people safe.