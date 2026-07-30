Bolivian prosecutors on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for former President Evo Morales, citing his alleged role in protests demanding resignation of the country's president.

According to the warrant shared online, the prosecutors are investigating Morales not only for his alleged involvement in the demonstrations but also on charges including endangering transportation safety, forming a criminal organization, public incitement to commit crimes, and attacks against the security of public services.

"For all the reasons set forth above, and given that the presence of the accused is essential, as he is the alleged perpetrator of the reported criminal acts, the undersigned Prosecutor … hereby issues, orders, and mandates the execution of this Prosecutor's Order," says the arrest warrant issued in the city of Santa Cruz.

In a statement posted on US social media platform X, Morales dismissed the accusations, saying "they will not intimidate us," and arguing that the government was ignoring the country's "deep" economic and social crisis.

"Today, the government has issued a new arrest warrant against me, accusing me of alleged crimes of terrorism and armed uprising. They are trying to hold us responsible for the social protests in order to conceal the real crisis facing Bolivia: a deep economic and social crisis resulting from a model that has abandoned the people and protects corruption," Morales said.

"They will not intimidate us. We will continue fighting alongside the people, as we always have, with the conviction that Bolivia deserves a different path—one of dignity, sovereignty, social justice, and the restoration of hope for everyone," he added.

Between May and June, farmers from La Paz and workers affiliated with the Bolivian Workers' Center, backed by pro-Morales groups, held seven weeks of road blockades across western and central Bolivia, demanding President Paz's resignation.

The blockades caused shortages of food, fuel, and medical oxygen and contributed to at least 16 deaths, including 13 patients who could not be reached by emergency medical teams in time.