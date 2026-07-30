US Senate committee postpones nomination of Todd Blanche as attorney general: report Setback stems from Sen. John Cornyn's demand to revise a disputed Trump-Internal Revenue Service settlement

US Senate's Judiciary Committee has postponed advancing Todd Blanche’s attorney general nomination set for Thursday, delaying Republican efforts to confirm him before the August recess, Politico reported Wednesday.

The setback stems from Republican Sen. John Cornyn’s insistence that Blanche revise a disputed settlement agreement between President Donald Trump and the Internal Revenue Service.

Cornyn said he provided the Justice Department with specific edits but no deal was reached before Thursday’s scheduled vote.

“We actually sent them a red-line strikeout of what we need, and they just need to make a decision,” Cornyn said Wednesday, adding he was “trying to make it easy for them.”

A single Republican vote against Blanche on the committee would likely block the nomination. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said he would back Cornyn, and a meeting with Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley failed to resolve the dispute.

“We made it clear that we need the language to move forward with the markup,” Tillis said.

The vote could be rescheduled if an agreement is reached, but the delay may prevent Blanche’s confirmation before the Senate recess.

A Department of Justice official said the department submitted “new language” and remains “in discussion” with the senators.

A Grassley spokesperson said: “Chairman Grassley works to set President Trump’s nominees up for success in committee, not failure,” adding that Thursday’s markup was postponed while efforts continue to secure enough support for Blanche’s nomination.

