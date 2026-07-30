CBC News identifies Canadian woman accused of spying at NATO HQ Systems engineer Biwei Zhang worked for Canadian Space Agency before Belgium move

A Canadian woman arrested in Belgium on suspicion of espionage appears to have worked for several Canadian government agencies before starting a NATO internship.

CBC News on Thursday identified her as Biwei Zhang, a systems engineer with an economics background whose online resume lists previous roles at the Canadian Space Agency and Statistics Canada.

Belgian prosecutors described the suspect as a "Canadian national of Chinese origin" who interned at NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Mons.

Authorities searched her home and SHAPE office last week before arresting her a day later on charges of "espionage and participation in a criminal organization."

Belgian prosecutors have not confirmed her identity, citing the need to protect the presumption of innocence during the ongoing investigation.

However, CBC used publicly available information from LinkedIn, Facebook, Threads, her graduate thesis, and a federal court case to identify Zhang.

She appears to use Biwei Zhang legally, Claire Zhang professionally, and Catina Zhang on Facebook. Posts from 2025 show she was seeking accommodation in Mons before her SHAPE internship, while earlier posts align with a World Trade Organization internship in Geneva.

The case has prompted scrutiny of Canada's security clearance process. Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said authorities will investigate whether the suspect worked for Canadian government agencies.

Global Affairs Canada said it makes final decisions on security clearances for Canadians seeking positions with international organizations, including NATO, based on security assessments, but declined to comment on this specific case because of the ongoing investigation.