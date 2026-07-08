Türkiye's BIST 100 index down at midweek close Benchmark index loses 307.41 points on Wednesday

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended Wednesday at 14,189.96 points, down 2.12% from the previous close.

Starting the third transaction day of the week at 14,456.75 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 307.41 points from the previous close.

The index's lowest value during the day was 14,179.01, while its daily high was 14,461.56.

The total market value of BIST 100 was around 13.99 trillion Turkish liras ($299.4 billion), with a daily trading volume of 200.8 billion Turkish liras ($4.28 billion).

During the day, 88 stocks on the index fell and 12 rose compared to the previous close.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,039.25, while Brent crude oil futures sold for around $79.65 per barrel as of 7.20 pm local time (1620GMT).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 46.8560, the euro/lira 53.4805, while the British pound traded at 62.6900 liras.