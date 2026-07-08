Russia aims to expand cooperation with Sahel states alliance: Lavrov Russia and Sahel states united against neocolonial practices, Sergey Lavrov tells ministerial consultations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that Moscow wants to deepen cooperation with the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) in support of the bloc's integration efforts and security priorities.

Speaking at the opening of the second ministerial consultations between Russia and the AES in Niger, Lavrov said the two sides share a vision of a "fair multipolar world order" and opposition to “neocolonial practices.”

"We are united by a common understanding of the need to build a fair multipolar world order and by our joint efforts against neocolonial practices, which remain very much alive among our Western colleagues," he said.

Lavrov said Russia hopes its cooperation with the bloc will strengthen the sovereignty of member states and expand bilateral and multilateral ties.

He also announced that the third Russia-Africa Summit will be held in Moscow in October, with the agenda focused on economic cooperation, trade and investment.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin asked him to convey invitations to the presidents of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to attend the summit and that Moscow also expects ministers and business representatives from the three countries to participate in the accompanying Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

On the sidelines of the consultations, Lavrov held separate meetings with Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, Nigerien Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare and Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean Marie Traore. He was also received by Niger's President Abdourahamane Tiani.

During his meeting with Diop, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the two sides discussed expanding trade, investment and energy cooperation as well as joint projects in geology, mineral resource development, infrastructure, transportation, education, culture and sports.

They also exchanged views on global and regional issues, including counterterrorism cooperation in the Sahel.

The talks with Sangare focused on strengthening bilateral relations following the reopening of Russia's embassy in Niamey earlier this year.

According to the ministry, the sides discussed expanding economic, investment and humanitarian ties, improving the legal framework for cooperation and coordinating positions on international issues.

In his meeting with Traore, Lavrov discussed efforts to deepen Russia-Burkina Faso cooperation, with particular emphasis on investment, humanitarian projects and preparations for the first session of a bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and scientific-technical cooperation.

The two sides also discussed closer coordination at the United Nations and other multilateral forums as well as cooperation in combating terrorism and promoting security and stability in Africa.

All three meetings also included discussions on international affairs, with the participants expressing support for a more equitable multipolar world order based on international law and the central role of the United Nations while opposing what they called neocolonial practices.