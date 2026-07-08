Foreign minister says proposals Ukraine has today are ‘certainly a chance for Putin to end this war and actually avoid collapse’

Ukraine says it sees ‘concrete results’ on bolstering air defenses at NATO summit Foreign minister says proposals Ukraine has today are ‘certainly a chance for Putin to end this war and actually avoid collapse’

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Wednesday that there were “concrete results” on bolstering his country’s air defenses at the 36th NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Speaking to Ukrainian journalists on the sidelines of the summit, Sybiha reaffirmed that air defense is a priority for Kyiv, saying he had the impression that “everyone understands this.”

“I can share my impression that everyone understands this, but not just in expressing solidarity in words, but there will be, and there already are, concrete decisions regarding strengthening our air defense capabilities and our anti-ballistic capabilities,” Sybiha said, according to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne.

He said the decisions were the result of meetings held by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the summit, adding that further announcements would follow.

Sybiha also spoke about the NATO-Ukraine Council working dinner held Tuesday, saying it was “one of the most united in terms of the signals that were sounded, in terms of the assessments that were expressed with our partners.”

He said the council assessed the “real situation on the battlefield,” and claimed it was becoming “increasingly obvious” that the ongoing war was leading Russian President Vladimir Putin “to collapse.”

“And the proposals that Ukraine has today, with the support of our allies, are certainly a chance for Putin to end this war and actually avoid collapse,” he said.

Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara on Tuesday for the two-day NATO summit, which focused on implementing defense spending commitments agreed at the 2025 summit, sustaining military support for Ukraine and expanding defense industrial production.

A summit declaration adopted Wednesday said allies remain united in their “unwavering support” for Kyiv’s freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity, pledging €70 billion ($80 billion) in military equipment, assistance and training in 2026 while affirming sovereign commitments to sustain at least equivalent levels in 2027.