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Morning Briefing: June 1, 2026
US commentators Cenk Uygur, Hasan Piker say UK barred them over Israel-related remarks
Iran's IRGC says it struck US air base after reported attack on Sirik Island
US says it conducted 'self-defense strikes' on Iranian drone command sites
Kuwaiti military says air defenses intercepting hostile missile, drone attacks
Israel advancing plans for over 2,700 illegal settlement units in occupied West Bank
Israel extends military operation in Tulkarem and Nur Shams refugee camps in West Bank
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Iran's IRGC says it struck US air base after reported attack on Sirik Island
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Iran says talks, message exchanges with US still ongoing