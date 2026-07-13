Letter says July 7 strikes followed alleged Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in Hormuz

Trump formally notifies Congress of resumed military action against Iran Letter says July 7 strikes followed alleged Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in Hormuz

US President Donald Trump formally notified Congress last week that he resumed military operations against Iran, according to a letter cited by several US media outlets on Monday.

In a July 10 letter to congressional leaders, the White House said US military operations against Iran began on July 7 after Tehran allegedly attacked multiple commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz on July 6-7, despite commitments it had made under a June 17 memorandum of understanding.

The letter said the agreement required Iran to use its “best efforts” to arrange the safe passage of commercial vessels from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman.

“Despite this commitment, Iran again attacked several neutral-flagged commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz between July 6-7, 2026,” Trump wrote.

He said US forces responded with what he described as “defensive strikes” against targets inside Iran, including missile launch sites, air defenses, maritime military assets, support infrastructure and command-and-control capabilities.

“United States ground forces are not involved in these strikes,” Trump said, describing the attacks as “limited, measured, planned, and executed in a manner designed to minimize civilian casualties.”

Trump also warned that US forces remained prepared to take additional action “as necessary and appropriate” in response to further threats or attacks against the US and its allies.

Earlier Monday, Trump said Washington was reinstating an “Iranian blockade” and proposed charging a 20% fee on cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for US protection.

US Central Command later said the blockade of vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports would resume Tuesday, while traffic not violating the restrictions would be allowed to continue.

Tensions escalated between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.