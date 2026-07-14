Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps downs unmanned aerial vehicle in Strait of Hormuz, says Iran's state-run broadcaster

Iran's IRGC shoots down US MQ-1 drone: Iranian state media Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps downs unmanned aerial vehicle in Strait of Hormuz, says Iran's state-run broadcaster

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down a US MQ-1 drone Monday in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB reported.

No other details were immediately available regarding the report.

Earlier, Iran's state-run news agency reported explosions in the southeastern city of Konarak and in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

The developments come after US President Donald Trump said the United States would likely take control of operations in the Strait of Hormuz and expected other countries to pay it for protecting the strategic waterway.

In response, Iran's military said it “does not and will not allow” the US to interfere in the strait's management.

