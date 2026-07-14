US Central Command says it struck military targets across Iran, including in Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa and Bandar Abbas

US says latest strikes hit Iranian military targets across southern coast US Central Command says it struck military targets across Iran, including in Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa and Bandar Abbas

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it completed its latest wave of strikes against Iran late Monday, targeting military sites along the country's southern coastline in an effort "to further degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping."

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed the latest wave of strikes against Iran at 10:15 p.m. ET on July 13," it said in a statement.

During the five-hour mission, the command said its forces successfully struck military targets across Iran, including in Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa and Bandar Abbas.

The command said US forces employed precision-guided munitions against Iranian coastal defense systems and missile and drone sites as well as maritime capabilities.

"More than 50,000 U.S. service members are currently deployed across the Middle East. American forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," it said.

Earlier, the command announced a third consecutive night of military strikes against Iran ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Trump said Monday that American forces were destroying Iran's military capabilities related to the Strait of Hormuz and reinstating a blockade targeting the country while insisting that a diplomatic agreement with Tehran remains possible despite the escalating conflict.

"We're attacking them tonight, and we're taking out all of their capability for anything having to do with the Strait of Hormuz," he told reporters at the White House.