'We're going to hit them very hard tonight, and we're going to hit them hard tomorrow,' says US president, raising prospect of strike on suspected nuclear site

US to hit Iran 'very hard' over next 2 days, Trump says 'We're going to hit them very hard tonight, and we're going to hit them hard tomorrow,' says US president, raising prospect of strike on suspected nuclear site

US President Donald Trump said Washington would launch additional strikes against Iran over the next two days, saying Tehran "has nothing" to stop attacks

"We're going to hit them very hard tonight, and we're going to hit them hard tomorrow. And there's not a damn thing they can do about it," Trump said on Monday in a radio interview with political commentator and talk show host Hugh Hewitt.

"They have nothing. They have nothing going other than they have big mouths," he added.

Trump also raised the possibility of striking an underground Iranian facility known as Pickaxe Mountain, which has come under scrutiny over suspected nuclear-related activity.

"Pickaxe is a possible target for a nice big fat shot right near the front door," Trump said, adding that the US was "watching it closely" but currently saw "no activity" there.

"They're not doing well with their nuclear situation. Every time we hear about it, we blow it up. So they don't like talking about it. But we'll probably give Pickaxe a shot relatively soon," he added.