Türkiye’s ambassador to Switzerland warns FETO remains threat to all countries where it operates

2016 defeated coup attempt commemorated in Swiss capital Bern Türkiye’s ambassador to Switzerland warns FETO remains threat to all countries where it operates

A program was held in the Swiss capital Bern on Monday to mark the 10th anniversary of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization’s (FETO) defeated coup attempt, commemorated as July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day.

The event, titled “National Will and Democratic Resistance: July 15 in its 10th Year,” was organized by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate and the Turkish Embassy in Bern.

Addressing the event, following a moment of silence and the Turkish national anthem, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Switzerland Sebnem Incesu warned that FETO remains a threat to every country where it operates.

“FETO branches are scattered across various European countries, including Switzerland,” Incesu said. “FETO is a threat to all countries where it operates,” she said, describing it as a “criminal and espionage organization driven by interests and influence” that “should be treated accordingly.”

She said Türkiye’s fight against the organization is not over, warning that FETO is seeking to preserve its presence abroad through sectors including education and health while conducting disinformation and provocation activities through media, social media and lobbying.

In a video message, Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran called on countries seeking strong ties with Türkiye to stand with Ankara against groups targeting its sovereignty and democracy.

“FETO is not merely a national security problem concerning Türkiye. FETO is an open threat to every country where it operates,” Duran said.

Türkiye’s growing strategic role

Addressing a panel at the event, former Swiss Ambassador to Ankara Jean-Daniel Ruch said Europe “tends to forget sometimes that Türkiye is a European state.”

Europe has a “major, major interest” in a “strong, wealthy, democratic, stable and autonomous Türkiye,” Ruch said, arguing that the recent NATO summit in Ankara marked a shift in perceptions of the country’s strategic importance.

“I think it was a defining moment for Türkiye, and I think it changed the perception in many places among ruling circles in Europe, in the United States also, about the importance of Türkiye,” he said. “Maybe it has turned the tide.”

Ruch also pointed to Türkiye’s growing strategic importance for Europe’s energy security and its “much more independent” role as a factor of stability across its wider region, citing its involvement in efforts concerning Ukraine, Syria and Iran.

FETO threat beyond Türkiye

Turkish lawmaker Sena Nur Celik Kanat warned that FETO’s international network remains active despite losing much of its operational structure in Türkiye.

“It would be a serious mistake to view FETO as a threat confined to Türkiye,” she said, urging countries to investigate FETO-linked structures and cooperate on extradition requests and asset freezes.

UN-accredited journalist Catherine Fiankan-Bokonga said Türkiye’s importance in the international system was already visible in 2016 but “was not recognized as such,” pointing to its role in hosting millions of refugees.

“It is clear that Türkiye is standing on its two feet,” she said, adding that Türkiye is increasingly viewed, particularly by African countries, as a country “you can lean on in case of problems.”

National Defense University faculty member Murat Yigit highlighted post-2016 reforms aimed at strengthening permanent civilian control of the military.

“The military is now properly positioned within the state system, a highly professional fighting force, but one that is completely subordinate to the democratic mandate of the people,” Yigit said.