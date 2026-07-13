'We reiterate our call, in that context, for an immediate and complete ceasefire in Ukraine and for resumption of direct negotiations,' says statement

'Coalition of the willing' reaffirms support for Ukraine, vows to accelerate peace efforts 'We reiterate our call, in that context, for an immediate and complete ceasefire in Ukraine and for resumption of direct negotiations,' says statement

The "coalition of the willing" on Monday reiterated its "unwavering support" for Ukraine and pledged to speed efforts to achieve a lasting peace.

"We remain determined to bring about a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, in accordance with the principles of international law, including the United Nations Charter, that will preserve Ukraine’s and our security interests," co-chairs of the informal group of 35 countries, the UK and France, said in a statement after a meeting in Paris.

Building on the results of the G7 summit in Evian, France and of the NATO summit in Ankara, they reiterated unwavering support to Kyiv.

The statement noted that there was a broad consensus among participating countries on peace negotiations, support for Ukraine and pressure on the Russian war economy as well as security guarantees for Ukraine.

"We reiterate our call, in that context, for an immediate and complete ceasefire in Ukraine and for the resumption of direct negotiations," the statement said.

The statement noted they that support the proposal for a direct dialogue between Ukraine and Russia - with active US and European participation - to bring about a ceasefire starting from the line of contact and support further meaningful negotiations.

The readout said they agree on parameters that there can be "no peace without Ukraine, "no arrangements regarding European interests and security can be negotiated without Europeans" and "Russian assets will remain immobilized until Russia ceases its war of aggression and compensates Ukraine for the damage caused by the war as well as security guarantees for Ukraine."

On security guarantees, the statement said the coalition partners welcomed US President Donald Trump’s "strong statement" of support for security guarantees at the NATO summit in Ankara.

"We reaffirm - as set out in the Paris Declaration on the 6th of January 2026 - that a long-lasting peace agreement will need to be backed up by politically and legally binding security guarantees that will be activated once a ceasefire enters into force," it added.